Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift who promise to be friends forever are the BFF goal

The latest social exchange between Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift will make you melt!

Sel shared a makeup tutorial with her Rare Beauty line on TikTok, where she chose the background song “The Man“of the friend.

After watching the video, Tay commented: “From [una sensazione] as CEO, gives beauty, gives friends forever“.

Selena replied: “For the life“. Awww!

Selena Gomez, 29, and Taylor Swift, 32 – getty images

It is not the first time that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the protagonists of a very sweet show of affection.

Among the most recent, for example, when Sel had supported the BFF while he was the musical guest of the Saturday Night Live.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in 2014 – getty images

Do you know how this beautiful friendship was born?

Taylena have been BFFs for more than a decade: it all started in 2008when they were both dating a Jonas Brothers.

Sel frequented Nick and Taylor was staying with Joe: “Something clicked between us and [la nostra amicizia] it’s the best thing we’ve had from those relationships“the singer had told of”Revelation“years later a KIIS FM UK.

ph: getty images





















