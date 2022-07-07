Santiago Giménez’s nod to Boca Juniors that Cruz Azul will not like

Relations between Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors are not going through their best moment. The Argentine team has had bad manners when it comes to negotiating for Guillermo Fernández and also wanted to intervene in the arrival of Ángel Romero, two situations that went down badly in the noble zone of the cement workers.

Pol’s case was one of the most notorious: from Cruz Azul his services were available the previous semester but the player had other plans despite having a current contract. According to what the midfielder reported to the club, personal problems kept him in Buenos Aires for several days longer than those allowed by the sky-blue; However, the reality is that he negotiated his transfer to Boca behind Cruz Azul’s back.

This did not go down well in La Noria, where they took a dim view of what the player and the Buenos Aires team had done. Alsoalso did not like that they tried to torpedo the arrival of Ángel Romero to Cruz Azul, for those who bid until the last moment even when the cement workers already had an agreement. That is why a recent post by Santiago Giménez may not go down well on the sides of La Maquina.

The Mexican striker posted a photo on his personal Instagram accompanied by a fan wearing the Boca Juniors basketball team shirt. With the tension that is being experienced between the clubs, this little slip by ‘Bebote’ may earn him a scolding from the leaders.

Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul and Pachuca will face each other on matchday 2 of the Liga MX Opening 2022 next Saturday, July 9, starting at 9:05 p.m. (local time). This match will be played at the Azteca Stadium and will be broadcast by TUDN, while for the United States it can be followed through the TUDN USA signal.

