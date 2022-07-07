Ryan Gosling: Old-School looks to make you look more interesting at 40+

Ryan Gosling he’s one of those guys that years go by and you just can’t believe how old he is. And do you know why that happens? Because in addition to a super cool attitude, he perfectly understands that the key to success is in his style and he always chooses the best outfits, combining very modern elements with classic details. It is in that perfect mix of fashion and personality that he manages time and time again to look young, attractive, dynamic and very interesting.

In fact, the latter is perhaps what should matter most to us today in your outfits. At forty you dress to please yourself and others, to impress and continue building your name, yes, just like when you were younger; however, this is not the age in which we most seek to appear that we are the party people of the place, the types who risk anything without any precaution or the subjects who have not learned to have any type of responsibility -nor do they plan to do so. There was a stage to that and we probably could have confused or disguised these attributes of attractiveness. No more. Today that a man is really sexy is linked to the fact that he is interesting.

Let’s translate: this is that you have a certain air of mystery, intellect, security and job position, capacity for commitment —with yourself and with the rest—, tastes and passions that define each one of your steps, and a determined character, as well as gentle. And this, you may be wondering, can be achieved with the way you dress? Of course. Wow, everything has to start from you and be completely genuine, but your look will make it even more evident.

For example, Mr. Gosling. Who never fails with any of his outfits and always makes the whole world turn to see him stupefied. Why not, then, imitate a few of his outfits to get the same effect? Here are some key moments of the actor to get that look.

classic layers