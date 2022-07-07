Russia intends to exchange basketball star Brittney Griner for a dangerous Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the US

Victor Bout

In 2008, The United States carried out an operation to capture and prosecute Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death.”famous for being at the time one of the largest illicit arms dealers in the world.

According to his American lawyer, Steve Zisso, the Kremlin intends to exchange him for an American detained in Russia, possibly basketball star Brittney Grinerwho is being tried on drug charges that could lead to a long prison sentence.

The possible exchange has generated a debate over whether the United States should give in to blackmail, given the disparity between the case of Bout, who was legally convicted of serious crimes, and that of Griner, who faces a controversial sentence and is considered by US authorities to be a hostage. Zissou believes Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia since 2018 on what his family says are trumped-up espionage charges, could also figure in the deal.

Former Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner throws against the Chicago Sky during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals at the Footprint Center (Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

“I would accept that exchange,” said Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, according to the US network. NBCnews. Under federal sentencing rules, Bout could be out of prison in five years.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 by US agents and is currently serving a sentenced to 25 years in prison in United States.

Following the sentencing, Attorney General Eric Holder called it “one of the most prolific arms dealers in the world”while the United States prosecutor in Manhattan (New York), Preet Bharara, said that he had been “the number one enemy of international arms trafficking for many years, fueling some of the most violent conflicts around the world”. Amnesty International says it sold weapons to sanctioned human rights violators in Angola, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to information NBCnews.

Former military man and polyglot, he took advantage of the dissolution of the USSR and the fall of the Eastern bloc to dedicate himself to sale of soviet weapons cheaplyequipping belligerents from half the world, from African civil wars to Colombian guerrillas, passing through the Middle East.

His career, unusual, inspired the movie “Lord of War” (“The Lord of War” or “Dangerous Man” in Spanish), in which Nicolas Cage plays a cynical arms dealer.

Moscow denounces his imprisonment for many years, raising the suspicion that Bout may have acted at least with the tacit consent of Russian officials.

Russian state news agency Tass reported in May that there were “ongoing talks” between the United States and Russia to trade Bout for Griner, but no US official has confirmed this.

