Ronaldo is still the king of social networks: dubbed Messi and Neymar

CR7 tops the ranking of players with 1.9 billion interactions. In Serie A the best are Dybala and Ibra, among the Azzurri is Chiesa the most followed. Ancelotti stands out among the coaches

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms himself as the undisputed king of social media among the players also in the 2021/2022 season. This is the picture that emerges from the continuous monitoring of Talkwalker, a global leader in Social and Consumer Intelligence that measures the main federations, teams and athletes globally on a daily basis in terms of presence, interactions, followers and partnerships on the various social channels. Behind CR7, it boasts 1.9 billion interactionsthey place themselves Messi And Neymar but with halved numbers.



Data in hand, from 15 August 2021 to 30 May 2022 the Pulce recorded with 737 million interactionswhile the Brazilian PSG totaled 613 million of social interactions. “An extraordinary result for Ronaldo, despite his club in the league having only finished fifth this season – comments Stefano Russo, Media & Sports Director of Talkwalker – but, not surprisingly, the Manchester United is first in our special ranking dedicated to the teams that have proven themselves stronger on social networks “.” This is the demonstration of how the performance of the individual player can make a great contribution to clubs, as well as to leagues, in terms of social media engagement – he added -. The social domain of the Portuguese champion is easily understandable considering that not even adding the engagement of the three players who follow him in the standings, or Messi, Neymar And Mbappè (with 388 million social interactions), it is possible to match his result “.



This worldwide. But how are the champions of our league doing on social networks? Looking at our Serie A, the most social player of the last season is Paulo Dybalawhich occupies the 8th position in the ranking with 98 million total social interactions e Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 9th place that follows him at a short distance with 89 million total interactions. First among Italian footballers Federico Chiesa which we find only in 50th place in the ranking with 23 million social interactions. Further back other blues like Gianluigi Donnarumma 61st (19.2 million social interactions), Leonardo Bonucci 63rd with 19 million social interactions e Giorgio Chiellini at 14.5 million social interactions it ranks 83rd.

From the findings of Talkwalker, collected worldwide for the entire football season 2021-2022, it also emerges that Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager and new European champion, is the most social coach of the season, with over 19 million social interactions worldwide. In second place Steven Gerrardcoach of Aston Villa Fc with 4.4 million social interactions and on the third step of the podium is placed Antonio Conte, head coach of Tottenham Hotspur Fc, with a total of 3.7 million social interactions. “Ancelotti’s social domination is overwhelming – underlines Stefano Russo of Talkwalker – not even the coaches in second and third place manage to come close to his exploit. But net of the big names, the real surprises are the outsiders like Andriy Shevchenko that with Genoa, even if relegated to Serie B, is positioned in 5th place with over 800 thousand social interactions and Davide Nicolacoach of Salernitana, in 7th place with just over 315 thousand social interactions “.