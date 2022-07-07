Ronaldo, here is the 20 million villa where he will go to live after his retirement

Despite the identity card saying 37 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of hanging up his boots. Yet the Portuguese champion has already chosen the villa where he will go to live with Georgina and his children after his retirement from football. A source close to the former Juve, al The Sun he said: “He has fought for perfection throughout his football career and he wants the same off the pitch. He wants everything to go well for him and his family. He will retire there once his career is over and he wants to be 100% happy. of this”.