Ronaldo, here is the 20 million villa where he will go to live after his retirement
Despite the identity card saying 37 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of hanging up his boots. Yet the Portuguese champion has already chosen the villa where he will go to live with Georgina and his children after his retirement from football. A source close to the former Juve, al The Sun he said: “He has fought for perfection throughout his football career and he wants the same off the pitch. He wants everything to go well for him and his family. He will retire there once his career is over and he wants to be 100% happy. of this”.
Here is the super-luxury villa where CR7 will live after retirement
This is a 20 million euro property in Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera, a rural neighborhood that is located in the natural part of Sintra-Cascais and is famous for its views over the Atlantic. Equipped with several floors, the house has a large garden, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool and a garage for 20 cars, the ideal space to house the great collection of the Lusitanian champion. Although the initial budget was estimated at around 12 million euros, the cost of the materials raised the final price to 20 million, almost double. In short, a pretty good investment.