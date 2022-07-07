Rio Ferdinand is with Cristiano Ronaldo: “He doesn’t even know the Europa League anthem”

The former Red Devils legend is with the Portuguese.

The future of Cristiano RonaldoThe Portuguese has not yet turned up for Manchester United’s retirement and may have given a clear signal for his farewell. Several criticisms received from the five-time Golden Ball, but also some opinions in favor such as that of Rio Ferdinand that in the course of his podcast FIVE on YouTube he explained his view of the situation.

WITH CR7 – “Isn’t Cristiano happy? Of course he’s not happy. Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing at the top of the rankings every year for the most important titles, will not be happy if next season is not. will do, “he said Rio Ferdinand. “He’s unhappy not to play in the Champions League, he doesn’t even know how the Europa League anthem does it. If he were to hear her he would immediately say: ‘What am I doing here?’. I think yes, he might want to leave, he might be unhappy with some things on the football team. “

CRITICISM – “I’ve heard so many comments, even disrespectful towards Cristiano Ronaldo. Heck, this is the most professional athlete I’ve ever seen in the last 15 years. And people say he isn’t because he didn’t show up for his first training sessions? ago. I also think he is there in his yacht and observing how Manchester City have taken Haaland and Philipps and how Liverpool have closed Nunez. Arsenal are also moving and Cristiano will be wondering when United will do something .. . “.

