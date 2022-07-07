Rihanna named America’s youngest billionaire

Digital Millennium

Although for the moment Rihanna She does not have any musical projects, that does not prevent her from going through one of the best moments of her life, this after becoming a mother for the first time and having great success in her role as a businesswoman, businesses that have led to her being named America’s youngest billionaire.

According to a list published by ForbesRihanna She became the wealthiest woman under 40 in the United States, thanks to her business between theThese include her brands Savage, a line of lingerie, as well as Fenty, her makeup brand.

Forbes mentions that Rihanna’s fortune is about 1.4 billion dollars, with which he managed to exceed the amount of money that Kylie Jenner got three years ago which on that occasion obtained 600 million dollars.

As if that were not enough, with these numbers Rihanna became the first billionaire in Barbados, her native country. Everything indicates that the fortune of Riri, as the singer is also knownyour income could increase because you have mentioned on a few occasions that you are working on new music.

Although many want to listen to new Rihanna songs soon, it is not yet known when it could happen, taking into account that a few months ago she became a mother for the first time. His son, whose name is now unknown, It is the result of his relationship with the singer A$AP Rocky.

Many are waiting for Rihanna to present her baby at some point, but because her pregnancy kept it a secret most of the time, it is expected that the famous take care of your child’s privacy.

