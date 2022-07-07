Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the United States: that’s how much her fortune is worth

New York (United States), 7 July 2022 – After Kim Kardashian, now it’s up to Rihanna: the star, not so much thanks to musical activity as to his own lines of beauty and fashion productsand the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States according to the Forbes ranking. Among entrepreneurs, CEOs of companies and personalities from the show business, the 34-year-old entrepreneur of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty it’s the only one under 40 with a fortune of $ 1.4 billion. Rihanna entered for the third consecutive year in the ranking led by 75 year old Wisconsin businesswoman Diane Hendricks, this time in 21st place, but Forbes has dedicated her a place of honor as the only billionaire under 40: this thanks to the fact that Kim Kardashianwho is worth $ 1.8 billion, turned 41 last October.

It was fashion and beauty that made Rihanna’s fortune. Not that the music of the Barbadian singer is worthless: the new mother of a boy – dad is rapper A $ ap Rocky – recently became the best-selling digital artist of all time but its digital catalog is not that profitable because she has few song credits to her name. The latest album by nine-time Grammy award“Anti”, has earned $ 22 million since its release way back in 2016 while the accompanying tour brought it another $ 110 million – substantial sums, but which pale in comparison to the firepower of Savage X Fenty. lingerie line for which the debut on the stock exchange with a valuation of three billion dollars.

Rihanna owns 30 percent of the fashion company and 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and which in 2020 it had a turnover of 550 million dollars. The other half is in the hands of the French luxury conglomerate Lvmh. The superstar also owns real estate assets including a $ 13 million compound in Beverly Hills purchased last year, to which he then added a neighboring property from a few months later ten million dollars in the Hollywood Hills. Then there is an apartment in the luxurious Century Towers in Los Angeles and a residence in the exclusive One Sandy Lane in Barbados, purchased for 22 million dollars.