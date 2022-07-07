Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the United States and has conquered her wealth all by herself

Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the United States according to Forbes, which places her in 21st place, preceded by women much older than her and followed by a diva like Kim Kardashian. The singer also built her empire completely by herself, and this is an added value for the magazine.

As every year Forbes has compiled the ranking of the richest people in America and among the famous people the name of Rihanna. The pop star, according to the magazine, is the richest young billionaire in the United States, to be understood among those who have managed to conquer their wealth completely on their own, without settling on family possessions or other acquired wealth. The singer, founder of the brand Fenty Beautywas placed in 21st place.

Rihanna’s wealth isn’t just music

If the richest woman in the rankings is Diane Hendricks who is 75, and is the co-founder of a construction-related empire, the youngest is undoubtedly Rihanna, who is 34 and is followed by Kim Kardashian who of years, instead, she is 41. The true wealth of the singer does not come so much from the world of music, from which she still has considerable income, but comes from her make-up and skin care line, precisely Fenty Beauty which only in 2020, undoubtedly thanks to the pandemic and the lockdown, it brought in its coffers well 550 million dollars, a considerable amount that is added to those collected thanks to the intimate clothing line or Savage x Fenty, of which however it only holds 30 % of ownership.

Rihanna self-made billionaire

Forbes then added a further evaluation that not only depends on the actual income that individual characters get each year, but also takes into account the ways in which this wealth was achieved. In the case of Rihanna, in fact, she was awarded a nice 10, the vote given to the “self-made billionaire”, or those who have built a real empire with their own hands (including commercial), but the singer contacted from the New York Times is not going to settle down: “I will continue to work, it will not be a number that will stop me “.