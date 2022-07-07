Rihanna dethrones Kylie Jenner to become the youngest billionaire

Barbados-born singer Rihanna is now the youngest female billionaire in America, having amassed a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes’ 2022 list.

Printed version

His impressive success comes more than three years after the outlet bestowed the coveted title on Kylie Jennerwho is estimated to have a current net worth of $600 million.

Rihanna is co-owner of the cosmetics firm “Fenty Beauty”, which was launched in 2017 with the aim that “women everywhere feel included”in addition to having a 30% stake in the lingerie line “Savage x Fenty”which raised a $1 billion valuation in February 2021, as mentioned in Forbes.

It is also estimated that his assets may increase even more, because he is expected to release new music after several years inactive in this sector.

Also, RiRi She is the first billionaire Barbados and, in April, she was also announced as the richest female singer in the world.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

“I see my next project in a completely different way than how I wanted to present it before. I think this way it suits me better, much better,” the singer told Vogue.

In 2019, Rihanna earned the title for Female singer richest in the world and in 2021 entered the list of billionaires, but the first place of the youngest billionaire was held since 2019, Kylie Jenner with $900 million.

So far, the singer and businesswoman has dethroned the little girl from the Kardashian clan who appears in the ranking for the fifth consecutive year. But this does not mean that he is left behind because he currently has a net worth of 600 million dollars thanks to his cosmetics company. kyliecosmetics.

SEE ALSO: Rosalía interprets ‘Forgive me’ by Eddy Lover and La Factoría

“My money is not for me, it’s always the idea that I can help someone else,” he told the New York Times “T” magazine.

“The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are the priority, and it makes you lose the core of life, what it means to be alive,” he adds.

Other celebrities on the list of women who have amassed a fortune themselves are Kylie Jenner ($600 million), Taylor Swift ($570 million), Beyonce ($450 million), kim kardashian ($1.8 billion), Reese witherspoon ($430 million), Serena Williams ($260 million), Sandra Bullock ($225 million), madonna ($575 million), and Chris Jenner ($230 million).

Look what our Youtube channel has!