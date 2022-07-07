Rihanna becomes America’s youngest billionaire

Throughout her successful career, Rihanna has managed to diversify and although she started out only as a singer at first, she is now a renowned businesswoman in the fashion and beauty industry.

At her age, Riri, as she is affectionately called, has two important brands, one of them is Savage, a line of lingerie created for all types of bodies; in addition to Fenty, with which she has created all kinds of makeup, from foundations, lipsticks and mascara to eyelashes.

But these projects have not only given a new air to the artist’s life, they have also made her the wealthiest woman under 40 in the United States, according to a list published by Forbes magazine.

According to the publication, the estate of the interpreter of “Umbrella” is valued at 1.4 billion dollars, thus exceeding the figure reached three years ago by the youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, with a fortune of 600 million.

This is not the only achievement for Riri, since with this figure, she also becomes the first multi-millionaire in Barbados, her homeland and as if that were not enough, everything seems to indicate that very soon her income could increase considerably, since in several He has hinted at times that he is working on new music.

This has been a great year for Rihanna, as she recently made her motherhood debut, as her first child was born last May, the result of her relationship with American singer A$AP Rocky.