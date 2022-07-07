Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five: a unique emotion for the Neapolitan boys of the “King Sport” team to have participated in the World Final in Doha





The world final of the 5-a-side football tournament that bears the name of the PSG champion has come to an end: the Brazilian teams triumph in the mixed and women’s category. Photo: credit Phil Pham / Red Bull Content Pool

Entertainment and pure adrenaline. The Neymar Jr’s Five, the tournament organized by Red Bull that bears the name of the Brazilian star, ended on Tuesday with the World Final. On the hot and humid night at the Qatar Foundation, 57 teams from all over the world arrived in Doha to compete for the final victory.

Awaiting them was Neymar Jr, PSG champion, who wanted to enjoy the finals before delivering

personally the trophies and invite the winning teams to return to the field for a match against him and his friends.

“After a long hiatus, it’s really special to have this tournament back,” said the Brazilian forward

Neymar Jr on his arrival at the Qatar Foundation headquarters – “I am incredibly proud and I want to

congratulate all those who participated in this year’s world final ”.

The three playing fields were full of entertainment and competitive spirit, not only for the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize, but also for the unique format of the competition: there are no goalkeepers and every time a team scores, the opponent loses a player. Matches last 10 minutes, or until one team loses all five players.

Participants in the final

Representing Italy were the Neapolitan boys of the “King Sport” team, who earned the

I travel by winning the Italian tournament. “For us it was a unique experience, we realize it more now, because there we were focused on the matches; we represented Italy and it was beautiful. Playing in this location with a lot of public was really wonderful “- says Fabiano Di Scala, captain of King Sport -” Within the university structure we met the various teams, especially with the guys from Brazil we created a solid relationship, but also with Korea and Georgia: it was like living on a campus, there were no tensions even though we were opponents: I would say a great sport lesson “. The Italian winners did not manage to reach the final but “Brazil and Holland were on another level and we met them in the group: we immediately understood they were candidates for the final victory” – continued the King Sport captain – “It was a shame not being able to approach Neymar, it would have been possible if we had reached the final, but we had to play against too strong opponents ”.

The mixed and women’s categories were both won by Brazil, at the end of two thrilling and hard-fought finals: the mixed final was resolved at the last minute, while the women’s one was only on penalties. After personally delivering the trophies to the winners, Neymar Jr invited both teams to return to the pitch for a match against him and his friends. The Brazilian forward delighted spectators, including special guest and quadruple Dakar winner, Nasser Al-Attiyah, with his best tricks and some spectacular plays. “I really liked how they played” – said the PSG star – “Of course I was rooting for Brazil. I am always a Brazil fan and I am happy that the title will return home ”.

After the great success of this year, now the gaze is already turned to the 2023 edition.

Neymar performs at the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s five World Final 2022 in Doha, Qatar on May 24, 2022 // Phil Pham / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205250017 // Usage for editorial use only //

