Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick become parents for the second time

The couple revealed in People magazine the birth of Danielle, their second daughter two years after their firstborn Leonardo.

By Daniela Barrera

Mexico City, July 7 (AS).- Quentin Tarantino, 59 years old, and his wife Daniella Pick, of 38, it convert in fathers by second time.

The couple welcomed their second child, a little sister for Leo, last Saturday, July 2. This was confirmed by the marriage through a statement for the acclaimed magazine People.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby boy on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,” the couple said in the statement.

Tarantino and Pick announced that they were expecting their second child in February of this year, while their first child, Leo, was born in February 2020. Until now, the name of the newborn is unknown.

As for his first son, Leonardo, it was initially speculated that Tarantino named him in honor of his collaborator and good friend Leonardo DiCaprio, but the filmmaker came out to deny such information.

“We almost didn’t name it that because people would assume I named it after Leonardo DiCaprio. There’s nothing wrong with that, but… it’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, in our hearts, he was our little lion,” Tarantino revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN QUENTIN TARANTINO AND DANIELLA PICK

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick first crossed paths in 2009, when the filmmaker was in Israel, Pick’s homeland, promoting the film. Inglorious Basterds.

The filmmaker and the singer married in November 2018, after dating for a decade, at their home in Beverly Hills. Currently, the couple divides their lives between Los Angeles and Israel to dedicate as much time as possible to their children.

