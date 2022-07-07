Purchase Meghan Markle’s “Woman Power” necklace to support Planned Parenthood

Ads

More about: meghan markle Nordstrom 2022 Anniversary Sale: 17 of Royals’ Favorite Fashion Nordstrom 2022 Anniversary Sale: 8 Beauty Products the Royal Family Loves Prince Harry: I see the “legacy” of Princess Diana in my children Prince Charles had an “exciting” introduction to Lilibet during the Queen’s Jubilee

Show off your inner goddess – and support women’s healthcare – with a Meghan Markle-approved design from jewelry brand Awe Inspired.

In the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 100 percent of the proceeds from the brand’s “Woman Power” necklace ($ 140- $ 150) – worn by the Duchess of Sussex at the 2021 VAX Live event – “Will be donated to Planned Parenthood, as will the proceeds from the Awe Inspired’s entire collection by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“We are proud to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her civil liberties advocate and all the people she has inspired to never stop persisting in the face of adversity,” reads a statement on the brand’s website, adding that she hopes to ” keep fighting ”with these donations.

It’s a cause the Duchess of Sussex cares about, as she made clear in a recent interview with Gloria Steinem and Jessica Yellin for Vogue.

“We need to unite and not bask,” he said, adding, “What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, it can even lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us have to do with personal health. crisis.â €

Awesome inspired

Awe-inspired Woman’s Power Necklace (from $ 140)

buy now

“I know what a miscarriage feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly,” she added, referring to her pregnancy loss in 2020. “The more we normalize the conversation about things that affect our lives and our bodies, the more people will understand how much it is necessary to have protections in place “.

In addition to Markle’s necklace, which combines the female symbol of Venus with a protest fist, Awe Inspired’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg collection also includes a pendant with the face of the deceased Supreme Court justice and feminist icon.

Awesome inspired

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inspired Necklace (from $ 175)

buy now

Worn by stars including Demi Lovato, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Whitney Cummings, Becky G, Megan Rapinoe, and Tess Holiday, the piece is offered in sterling silver ($ 175), vermeil gold ($ 185), and 14-karat yellow or white gold ( $ 1,200). Mini versions are also available.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wore her Ruth Bader Ginsburg necklace in an Instagram post on June 30, writing, “Today seems like a big day to wear my #RBG @aweinspired necklace (100% proceeds go to @plannedparenthood)” Aweanned Inspired

Madonna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker, Halle Berry and Hilary Duff are also fans of the brand, which designs pieces that support social justice and women’s empowerment initiatives.

Founded by three-time cancer survivor Jill Johnson and her son in 2018, Awe Inspired donates 20 percent of the proceeds from its other collections to charitable partners like NAACP and CancerCare, so if your style is more Aphrodite than RBG, rest assured. your purchase will still support a great cause.

Demi Lovato shows off her RBG necklace. Awe Inspired

Ads