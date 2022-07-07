Pumas and Dani Alves, with contact since last year – David Medrano

ANTECEDENT

Last year, when Dani Alves left Sao Paulo, there was contact between the people of Flashforward, the company that manages the Brazilian, and the Pumas. The talks advanced and one of the conditions is that Dani wanted to play as a midfielder and not as a winger. In the end Alves decided to return to Barcelona, ​​however, now that he will not continue with the Catalans, Flashforward and the university students once again approached each other to find out if there is still interest from the Mexican team. Despite his 39 years, Dani Alves still has a market. In Sao Paulo a year ago he had a monthly salary of around 350 thousand dollars a month, while in Barcelona he agreed to charge half for what it meant to return to that team.

DISPLAYED

The president of Barcelona remained, Joan Laporta, who stated that he always Cougars It was the first option they thought of for Joan Gamper, and minutes later we were able to find out about the draft contract between Barcelona and Atlas that was going to be signed on July 1, however, it was not possible because many of the members of Atlas have to be 8th in Minnesota for the MLS All-Star Game, and the MX League He told them that by regulation all Ballon d’Or winners and coach Diego Cocca have to be in that event by obligation, so the president of Barcelona, ​​wanting to look good with the people of Pumas, was exhibited with the document.

SEARCH

The Expansion League continues to explore different schedules, so this week they will try Friday at 5:00 p.m., which Celaya will play at home, and Sunday at 9:00 p.m., which will be used by the Black Lions. The issue is that some teams have complained that in their places playing Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday it is very difficult to have good tickets and that is why they are trying weekend hours, as long as they do not overlap with matches of the MX League.

