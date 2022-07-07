Price of the dollar today July 7, peso breaks negative streak

Today, Thursday, July 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5153 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 18.23 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5100 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

In this session, the local currency cut what could have been a streak of 6 consecutive days of decline against the greenback, in which it gave up an accumulated 38.6 cents from June 29 to this Wednesday while investors are optimistic about the possibility of an increase in Banxico’s reference rate.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, during the month of May, Mexico ranked second among the US’s main trading partners, behind Canada and ahead of China, with Japan and Germany following far behind.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5100- Sell: $20.5100

: Buy $20.5100- Sell: $20.5100 HSBC : Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88

: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88 Banamex : Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.99

: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.99 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.83

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.83 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.85 IXE: Purchase: $19.46 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.46 – Sale: $20.85 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.59

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.21 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.08 Exchange: Purchase: $20.0050 – Sale: $21.0210

Purchase: $20.0050 – Sale: $21.0210 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,657.7 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso sign in with appreciation

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.84 pesos, for $24.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.