Personal credit with BBVA, Banorte or Santander? better check this

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), carried out a supervision and evaluation of the main financial institutions that offer the product personal creditin terms of financial transparency and quality of information given to the user of the product personal creditcarried out during 2021.

According to figures from the National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV), to the first two-month period of 2022, the balance of the loan portfolio stood at just over 215 thousand 452 million pesos and the supervision of the Condusef looked at the financial institutions that represent more than 66% of that portfolio.

The Condusef evaluated the process prior to contracting, during the life of the credit, and that even in the cancellation, comply with the regulations on the matter, customer files are analyzed that are integrated by: adhesion contract, cover, statement of account and also reviewed the advertising of the product and the Internet page of the institution, which must contain and comply with all the requirements indicated by the standard for the benefit of the accredited.

The results of the analysis carried out on the 16 financial institutions evaluated are the following:

The failed ones:

In the first review of the documentation provided by the banksthe average rating was 4.2 points, on a scale of 0 to 10, where zero is the minimum and 10 the maximum.

13 of the 16 banks evaluated obtained a failing grade and only 3 banks approved, of which Citibanamex obtained a rating of 10.

Another chance

Derived from the first review of the various documents submitted by the institutions financial, the Condusef ordered to make changes and corrections to the revised documentation. In the second review the average rating was 6.8 points, Afirme, Banregio, Mifel, HSBC, Banorte, Forjadores and Multiva, made the changes and their rating increased, once they corrected the irregularities or violations of the provisions on transparency that are applicable to them, in protection to the user, the appropriate modifications or suspensions were ordered.

The institutions that remain with a failing grade since the first review are:

-Aztec

-BanCoppel,

-Scotiabank

-Bankaool

-Sofom Inbursa

-CIBank

Main breaches

Adhesion Contract

-Does not establish the description and characteristics of the product

-It does not indicate the concept, amount and periodicity of the commissions

-Does not indicate the ordinary interest rate in annual terms

-It is not clear the procedure to modify the contract and to present claims

-Does not clearly establish the terms and conditions for advance payments and advanced

-The delivery of the amortization table was not observed

cover

-Does not contain the concept, amount and periodicity of commissions

-Does not contain the type of insurance established as mandatory

Account status

-It does not establish the amount on which default interest will be calculated

-Does not indicate the court date

-Does not indicate the period of time

Internet page

-Does not establish the concept, amount and periodicity of the commissions

-It does not indicate the interest rate in annual terms, simple and in percentage, and if it is fixed or variable

-In the simulators it does not contain the CAT

Advertising

-Does not indicate the interest rate expressed in annual terms, simple and in percentage

-The CAT has a calculation date greater than 6 months

The results of the evaluation and the breaches detected may be consulted at the Bureau of Financial Entities in charge of this National Commission in the following link: https://www.buro.gob.mx

The Condusef stressed that for breaches of the applicable standard, they will be subject to the appropriate sanctions.

