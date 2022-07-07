Pablo Motos spoils the movie ‘El hormiguero’ for next season

It has already become a tradition in the anthill that every year they premiere a season they do it with a moviewhere they have the guests who have passed through the set of the Antena 3 space.

Characters from all sectors (music, cinema, television…) of the stature of Will Smith, Penélope Cruz, Rosalía, Alejandro Sanz, Mario Casas, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Shakira or Eva Longoria lend themselves to participate in said productions.

Pablo Motos himself, who has not yet gone on vacation, made a preview on his Instagram account this Thursday. The presenter was in the make-up room of the program dressed in a latex mask.

“We are recording the movie for next season -the 17th- and this is a spoiler”the Valencian told his almost 2 million followers on the social network.

He’s been doing it since season 6

Since 2011, the anthill gather your guests from throughout the season to make a moviewhere each one stars in a scene of the same.

The first in season 6, was death at heelswhich was followed Celebrities chase me, Trancas and Barrancas disappearTurn the tables, Antfly as you can, I like El Hormiguero, Forrest Gump, Murder on El Hormiguero Express, Vacation on the Titanic Y Welcome to the mansion of the Motos.