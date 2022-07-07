On the Edge of History: The Disney Plus Search Series Debuts Official Logo and Title

If you are lovers of adventure movies whose main plot is the “treasure hunt”, it is very likely that you are lovers of the two films of The search.

Released in 2004 and 2007, The Search films follow Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage)a treasure hunter who has earned a bad reputation among the academic community for his family’s past.

However, his tenacity, insight and refusal to give up led him, to Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger) and Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) discover not one, but two of America’s most celebrated treasures.

A third film has been in production limbo since 2008. What has been launched is a spin-off series based on the theme of the films.

This project has now revealed its title and logo, in view of an upcoming premiere on Disney Plus. The series will be titled “National Treasure: Edge of History“: venturing a translation could be something like “The Quest: Edge of History”, or something similar (we already know that translations of titles are often very free).

The series will continue Jess, a young woman whose family, like that of Ben Gates, has a gruesome and mysterious past. Jess works in the FBI’s Cryptanalysis Division, and soon embarks on a quest to unravel her own past as she tries to find an American artifact lost in time.

Justin Bartha will reprise his role as Riley in the series, which will star lyndon smith as Jess and will feature the star participation of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The main cast of National Treasure: Edge of History is completed Breeda Wool, Joseph D. Reitman, Armando Riesco, Dustin Ingram, Tommy Savas, and Salena Qureshi.

At the moment there is no release date for the series of The search on Disney Plus: it could take place at the end of 2022 or, more likely, during the first half of 2023.