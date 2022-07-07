‘Nipple suit’ worn by George Clooney in Batman to be auctioned

Heritage Auctions announced that they will be auctioning off Batman’s “nipple suit,” the same one worn by George Clooney in ‘Batman and Robin.’

The auction will have an initial bid of 40 thousand dollars, until July 23; In addition, some other items from the saga will be auctioned.

The Razzie-winning film managed to collect 238 million dollars at the box office, being a domestic failure in the United States but a success in the rest of the world.



George Clooney surprised the world wearing a suit with marked nipples during the film of ‘Batman and Robin’.

Since then, the suit has been parodied and ridiculed on many occasionsalso being one of the worst rated films by the Rotten Tomatoes portal in all history, with an audience rating of 16 and 12 percent for critical part.

However, over the years, viewers have valued this delivery as a nostalgic memory, a fact that collectors houses such as Heritage Auctions have not overlooked. This is an American multinational auction house based in Dallas, Texas. It was founded in the 1970s and has since become one of the most important, managing to sell numismatic collections, comics, books, luxury accessories, real estate and goods taken from popular culture such as movies, music and sports.

This is not the first item of the franchise to be auctioned, as we remember that it was in 2013 when the original 1966 Batmobile was sold for 4.6 million dollars by auction house Barrett-Jackson.

The tradition of auctions has become a milestone for collectors, being the most expensive in history, according to the classification made by AFP of works of art sold at auction in recent years, the painting Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci. This purchase was made in November 2017 by 450 thousand 300 million dollarsby the Christie’s house in New York.

The “nipple suit” used by George Clooney in Batman will be auctioned

George Clooney’s iconic Batman suit – yes, the one with the nipples – will be auctioned off with a starting bid of $40,000. This fact has driven bat fans crazy who have expressed their interest in owning this piece.

However, although the suit will surely sell for a much higher price, what made it famous was precisely its ridiculous appearance. It featured the shape of George Clooney’s character’s nipples. This happened during the tape. 1997, directed by Joel Schumacher, ‘Batman and Robin’where the actor played the millionaire Bruce Wayne.

The outfit will be sold as part of the Exclusive Hollywood Auction & Heritage Entertainment July 22-23with an initial bid set at 40 thousand dollars. In an interview with Variety, the Executive Vice President of Heritage Auctions, Joe Maddalena, commented the following:

“This is easily the most famous and infamous Batman suit ever designed, as evidenced by the fact that so many years later, it continues to make headlines every time Tim Burton and George Clooney are asked about it. […] But to his credit, Joel Schumacher never apologized for the ‘bat nipples’. In fact, he once told Vice, ‘I’m still glad I did it.’”

In addition, around the auction, he was asked about his feelings now that the piece has ceased to be a source of ridicule and has become part of cinema history:

“I am equally pleased that we now have the opportunity to offer this piece of cinematic history to someone who can appreciate the suit as much as Schumacher did in his time.”

The nipple costume is just one of many props up for auction surrounding this Razzie-winning film for Worst Picture. In addition, pieces such as Jim Carrey’s Riddler Cane used in ‘Batman Forever’ and the purple Joker suit worn by Jack Nicholson in the 1989 Tim Burton-directed film ‘Batman,’ which will feature an initial offer of 65 thousand dollars.

Bids for the suit and other items can be made from today until the close of the auction. In addition to this, that Whoever manages to acquire this piece will take with them a life-size articulated mannequin with a “hyper-realistic head” by George Clooney and “prosthetic-grade false eyes”.

The designer of this costume, José Fernández, recently expressed himself about the bulges in the suit. In said interview conducted in June by MEL, he pointed out that the idea of ​​emphasizing the nipples in the suit had been director Schumacher’s, because in the first film ‘Batman Forever’, they were almost imperceptible and the director, who had taken the place of Tim Burton asked him to highlight them in the new design. Fernandez added that no one then could have imagined the phenomenon it would become.

Now read:

He wakes up from anesthesia and only remembers Batman, “he even forgot his family”

“Gotham City” arrives on Spotify with a new audio series about Batman; What is it about?

Graduate Valerian? Now the Bachelor Batman emerges and advertising on fences “exposes his identity”

‘The Batman 2’ is a reality with everything and Robert Pattinson