Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to one year under house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender

NICKI Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to one year at home for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty, 44 – who was jailed in 1995 for attempting to rape a teenager – was also sentenced to three years’ probation and fined $ 55,000, California prosecutors said.

He could have been jailed for up to ten years for the offense, but will instead serve his home detention.

Petty, Minaj’s childhood beloved and father of her baby, was due to re-register after moving from New York to Los Angeles in 2019.

But the cops stopped his car months later and found it wasn’t registered in the state.

He was arrested in March 2020 and initially denied making a mistake and released with a $ 100,000 bail.

In August 2020, Petty filed a lawsuit to remove her name from the New York sex offender registry, alleging that someone else had signed documents while in prison.

And while she was on bail she had to ask for special permission to be at the birth of her son as it would have broken the curfew.

But in September he changed his guilty plea in a California court hearing.

Petty is required to register as a sex offender following his conviction for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl at the threat of a knife in 1994.

Her victim Jennifer Hough last year sued Petty and Minaj accusing them of harassing her and threatening her to keep quiet.

She also gave an emotional television interview detailing the brutal attack and said she was “tired of being afraid”.

Petty served four years behind bars and was subsequently jailed again in 2006 on first degree manslaughter charges.

Minaj – who first fell in love with him at 16 in Queens – reignited her romance with him after his second release.

She went on to appear in the music videos of her hits Megatron and Hot Girl Summer.

Fans have criticized the star for being with a convicted sex offender.

But she replied: “Go awf, internet. you can’t manage my life. You can’t even manage your life. Thanks boo. “

After getting married in secret in 2019, Nicki shared the news in an Instagram video of “Mr and Mrs” mugs and baseball caps labeled Bride and Groom.

