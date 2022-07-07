Neymar-Juve, what chaos: PSG unloads him, the figure is crazy – CalciomercatoWeb.it

Neymar’s departure from PSG could open sensational market scenarios. Juventus continues to monitor the situation

The case has already broken out Neymar. The Brazilian ace is increasingly at the center of market rumors, with the PSG who has clearly made it clear that he wants to entrust the keys of the team to Kylian Mbappè. Now his farewell is a real possibility.

According to what ‘Don Balon’ reports, Al-Kheliaifi he left the door open to his eventual departure and, even, he would be proposing it to other teams. The idea would be to build a more organic squad, with less ‘stickers’ and more harmony on the pitch.

There is also one of the clubs where PSG number one would have knocked on the door Juventus. The bianconeri, however, have a huge underlying problem concerning the economic side. Neymar receives a pharaonic salary a Parisfar from the standards Juventus has settled on and, moreover, there would be the problem related to the card.

Neymar, the contract is a problem: the situation

Its current agreement expires in 2025but in his contract there would be automatic clauses which would be triggered at his personal request to extend the agreement. The first, from what filters, would be already been activated until 2026 and there would even be a second one that would link Neymar to PSG until 2027.

Under certain conditions, treating Neymar’s engagement and adding a high price tag to it is pure utopia. Certainly the deal too Ronaldo at the time it seemed an impossible undertaking, but the historical moment that Juventus is currently experiencing is decidedly different. We will see in the coming weeks how the grain will evolve Neymar in the Paris home: what seems evident is that at certain figures it will be difficult to move it from France.