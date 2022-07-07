Natalie Portman revives ‘Clueless’ with Tessa Thompson

Mini skirt with opening: the nineties trend that returns

‘Tenniscore’ or why board miniskirts are a trend

The schoolgirl aesthetic owes its staging on the asphalt to a movie, clueless. The 1995 production placed in the casual fashion skyline outfits most characteristic of the school and moved them to the streets, helped, too, by the films that came later and followed the same aesthetic codes, such as Bad Girlsor strings like gossip-girl or, in Spain, Elite.

There have been so many reinterpretations of the schoolgirl uniform that they are countless, but those that refer to clueless They are always the most talked about. Although it opens tomorrow Thor 4 and presentations about the film are flooding the photo call of the moment, its actresses, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson lived, as the very name of the 90’s teen series indicates, a “clueless” moment and, instead of dressing in the outfits of their roles in Thor They dressed up with those of the protagonists of clueless in an Instagram pose.

The interpreters posed in front of the camera imitating the outfits of Cher and Dionne, who once gave life to Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash. They did it dressed in total looks Dior, hair by Mara Roszak and makeup by Lissa Storey.

Natalie Portman chose the most famous outfit that blonde of clueless and wore a look in a pleated skirt and a yellow jacket with black checkswhich he wore on a crop top black and Dr. Martens military boots. Tessa Thompson, for her part, wore a white shirt under a black vest which she wore with a matching miniskirt with cancan, black stockings and court shoes of the same color with heels.

The surprising publication has awakened the applause from all fans of the actresses, including Alicia Silverstone herself who shared the image in their Instagram stories congratulating them. At the moment there are almost 395 thousand people who have given like to the photograph that Natalie Portman uploaded to the social network. A new clue that confirms that, the pleated mini skirt trend -so seen in the Miu Miu fashion shows- returns again to be part of our wardrobes.

