‘My name is Esperanza’: the importance of reinforcing communication between the doctor and the patient with gynecological cancer

In Spain, gynecological cancer is the third most common cancer among women1. Among gynecological tumors, endometrial cancer is the most frequent followed by ovarian cancer and cervical cancer.two. Each type of gynecological cancer has different symptoms and requires specialized and individualized treatment, as well as a different prevention strategy.

However, and fortunately, despite the number of women diagnosed with these pathologies, mortality decreases in most gynecological tumors due to numerous advances in treatment and prevention measures and early diagnosis3.

the pharmaceutical company GSK has launched the campaign “My name is Hope” that was born with the aim of shedding light on all the doubts that patients who are going through or have gone through gynecological cancer have. These tumors have a great impact on women compared to other cancers, since they completely affect their future life, both due to their physical and psychological effects. It is a stage in which uncertainty will be part of the patient’s life, and in order to face it, it is crucial to foster a positive attitude in women and generate hope so that they can continue to be themselves.

The campaign “My name is Hope” aims to support the patient in managing cancer, trying to reinforce doctor-patient communication and see how this relationship benefits your health. On the one hand, the patient needs to feel hope throughout the treatment in order to progress progressively. And, on the other hand, it is necessary for the doctor to actively listen to her, feeling that she fully trusts her judgment and respects him as a professional.

Physical and psychosexual changes

Facing any type of gynecological cancer is a shock. The changes that the woman will have after the treatment and diagnosis will not only be physical but also psychosexual. She will experience physiological, psychological and social changes to which she must adapt. A relevant change in this type of disease is in sexuality and we consider it very important to give this visibility so that both patients and professionals know how gynecological cancer affects sexual health and the best way to approach it.

sexual dysfunction

Sexual dysfunction and loss of desire are two very common consequences in these patients. The surgery to which they are subjected is a stressful procedure which translates into effects psychological and physical negative for them and their families.

On some occasions, the approach to sexuality in these women is not taken care of as much as it should be. A recent cross-sectional study sought to evaluate sexual dysfunction in women who have undergone treatment after being diagnosed with gynecological cancer. This study involved a group of women with a partner in which the number of sexual activities undertaken in the last 6 months was measured. The results showed that the treatment for her gynecological cancer had had a significant impact on sexual activity. About 30% of the patients had not had any physical contact with their partners since they started cancer treatment. The conclusions derived from this study show that counseling in sexual rehabilitation emphasizing alternative forms of sexual expression is essential.4.

Dr. Ainhoa ​​Madariaga Urrutia, an oncologist at the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid and a participant in the “My name is Esperanza” campaign, states that “Gynecological cancer and subsequent treatments frequently affect sexuality, intimacy and sexual function. The sexual life of most patients will change after the treatments. Therefore, sexual health must be recognized as an important component of the quality of life of patients treated for gynecological tumors, regardless of their age.”

Oncosesthetics

In addition to sexual dysfunction and loss of desire, cancer treatments also affect the physical appearance of women. They cause changes in their symmetry (due to surgery), deterioration of the skin or hair loss, which affect the well-being and self-esteem of the patient. To combat these effects, there is the oncoesthetics which is the specialty that is dedicated to responding to any type of aesthetic concern of patients with cancer or who have already overcome this disease5.

It is essential to apply aesthetic medicine and dermo-aesthetic techniques for the comprehensive approach of the cancer patient and thus try to alleviate the possible sequelae of the disease on the image. bodily6.

GSK Commitment

In its commitment to supporting the knowledge and prevention of gynecological cancer, the GSK Hematology Oncology unit works on continuous research, development and innovation, which help transform the quality of life of affected women, turning cancer into hope. The GSK team is clear that the well-being of women tomorrow will depend on the progress made today.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Unidad Editorial, for GSK.