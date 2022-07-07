Movie premiere: “Thor: Love and Thunder” brings a new chapter of the Marvel universe – Movies and TV

The only theatrical release in Paraguay this Thursday is one of the most anticipated films of the year: Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film inspired by the Marvel Comics version of the God of Thunder from Norse mythology, and the 29th film in the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” that began in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro.

The film follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Following Thanos’s defeat on Earth, Thor left the planet with the Guardians of the Galaxy seeking to live a life of peace among the stars, but the appearance of a fearsome being who claims to be a godslayer forces him to return. to action.

On his new odyssey, Thor discovers that his old Earth girlfriend, scientist Jane Foster, has somehow inherited Thor’s old hammer and superpowers.

Chris Hemsworth returns to the role of Thor in what is his eighth appearance in the Marvel universe, and Natalie Portman makes her return to the series as Jane Foster after nine years, having last appeared in Thor, a dark world (2013).

Other figures from the Marvel Universe that return in Love and Thunder are Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie, Taika Waititi like Korg, and Chris Pratt, dave baptist, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan Y Vin Diesel like the Guardians of the Galaxy.

On the other hand, add Christian bale (the vice president) as the villain Gorr and Russell Crowe (The Mummy) as the god Zeus.

The direction of the film is in charge of Taika Waititi, who also directed the last Thor movie, ragnarok (2017), as well as the 2019 award-winning comedy-drama JojoRabbit.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the second of three Marvel Universe movies announced for 2022, succeeding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premiered in May; and preceding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters in November.