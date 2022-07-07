More than 5 thousand cases of monkeypox in the world, which countries are the most affected

At least 53 countries have reported to the WHO the presence of cases of monkeypox or monkeypox. | Photo: Getty Images.

The World Health Organization (WHO) registered 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide, an increase of more than 50% compared to the previous balance of June 22, as well as a single death, as well A spokeswoman for the organization announced it on Tuesday.

The health agency had estimated last week that the current monkeypox outbreakalthough very worrying, did not constitute “a public health emergency of international scope”, the highest level of alert of the organization.

According to the WHO, the number of cases increased considerably in recent daysonly the last balance, dated June 30, represents an increase of 55.9% compared to the previous count that, eight days before, registered only 3,413 cases.

Which countries are the most affected?

Since May, a unusual increase in cases of monkeypox outside the countries of Central and West Africa, where the virus routinely circulates. According to the WHO, Europe remains the region most affected by the virus, with 85% of cases, but 53 countries have also been affected.

The countries most affected by monkeypox until June 29, according to the online statistics company Statisticalare:

Belgium: 117 cases

Canada: 283 cases

France: 441 cases

Germany: 874 cases

Italy: 160 cases

Netherlands: 257 cases

Portugal: 391 cases

Spain: 801 cases

United States: 351 cases

Number of cases by country, according to reports from the online statistics company Statisticaluntil June 29. | Photo: One TV.

Therefore, “WHO continues to ask countries to pay special attention to cases of monkey poxto try to limit contamination”, declared Fadela Chaib at a press conference in Geneva.

Monkeypox or monkeypox, what is it?

Known in humans since 1970, this disease is considered much less dangerous and contagious than the smallpox, eradicated in 1980.

The monkey pox either monkeypox Manifesting with flu-like symptoms and skin rashes, it usually heals on its own after two to three weeks.

According to the Organization, “although most cases concern men who have sex with men, ‘other vulnerable groups are also at risk.’