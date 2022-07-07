More proof that Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest people in Hollywood

In 2011, Keanu Reeves went viral after a video uploaded to YouTube captured him offering his seat on the subway to a female passenger carrying a large bag. “Keanu Reeves is a gentleman…who would say he?” the person who uploaded it captioned.

The stories of Reeves’ cavalry kept coming. In 2019, during the early days of the “Me Too” movement, fans began to notice that Reeves never touches the women directly when they pose together for photos.but instead keeps his hands in a polite motion. Echoing most of the responses, one fan called Reeves a “respectful king.”

