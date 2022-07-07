More proof that Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest people in Hollywood

In 2011, Keanu Reeves went viral after a video uploaded to YouTube captured him offering his seat on the subway to a female passenger carrying a large bag. “Keanu Reeves is a gentleman…who would say he?” the person who uploaded it captioned.

The stories of Reeves’ cavalry kept coming. In 2019, during the early days of the “Me Too” movement, fans began to notice that Reeves never touches the women directly when they pose together for photos.but instead keeps his hands in a polite motion. Echoing most of the responses, one fan called Reeves a “respectful king.”

In addition to his reputation as a gentleman, Reeves is acclaimed for his magnanimity. The “Bill & Ted” star revealed in 2009 to “Ladies Home Journal” (via Vogue) that he founded a private foundation “five or six years ago.” to help children’s hospitals and cancer research.

“I don’t like to attach my name, I just let the foundation do what it does,” said Reeves, whose sister battled leukemia according to Vogue.

In July, another heartwarming story surfaced involving Reeves’ kindness.

Not even airports dampen the kindness of Keanu Reeves fans

It sure looks like Keanu Reeves makes friends easily. television producer Andrew Kimmel tweeted a light-hearted exchange between the “Matrix” star and a young fan over the Fourth of July weekend, writing that Reeves shared his flight from London to New York. “A kid asked for an autograph in luggage then started throwing a series of quick questions,” Kimmel tweeted, adding, “Keanu happily answered each one.”

Taking a photo of Reeves and the boy, Kimmel provided a detailed transcript of their conversation, including why he was in London (“filming a documentary”), where he lived (“LA”), and why he was in New York (“! I’m going to see a Broadway show!”). Hilariously, Kimmel noted that the fan began to run out of questions, “Then Keanu started questioning him.” The movie star’s questions included: “What galleries did you go to in Paris? And which was your favorite?”).

As Kimmel noted, Reeves’s mood was commendably nice, especially since he had just finished an international flight. He added: “Little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Kimmel’s followers, unsurprisingly, enjoyed his account’s interaction with Reeves’ fans. “A Random Keanu is a story of a nice guy who always makes my day,” one tweeted, while others took pride in the actor’s Canadian heritage. Whatever it is, Reeves clearly has the right attitude!