Morant advances 81.5 million from the PERTE Vanguard Health for Precision Medicine

The flow of funds comprising the Vanguard Health PERTE continues to release. This has been advanced by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morantwho has advanced that within the framework of the project that the extra-European resources guarantee, the Call for Precision Medicine 2022 from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII).

The person in charge has also advanced that they will be €81.5 million which will be dedicated to increasing the precision of prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation procedures.

In addition to this call, the person in charge has recalled that the ISCIII is launching aid for the incorporation of unique equipment and infrastructures, “15 million to reinforce and make more competitive our centers and research groups”.

“Precision medicine incorporates genetic information and combines it with clinical data, lifestyle habits or environmental and socioeconomic factors to obtain more personalized information. Medical solutions with names and surnames that allow to optimize results”, Morant has also valued.

successful examples

The minister made specific mention of the transformative and innovative power of these grants. For this, it has been supported by three projects from the last call, such as the investment of 1.2 million that ended up in precision medicine for obesity, to “design more personalized diets”.

More than 3 million euros were also provided for a genetic study on autism as part of a project led by the Gregorio Marañón Hospital; and more than one million euros within the ‘Pencil Project’, a project coordinated by the Vall d’Hebron Hospital to seek to develop a new way to combat childhood cancer.

