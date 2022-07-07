Minecraft pays tribute to Technoblade by immortalizing him in the game’s launcher

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Last week the sensitive death of Technoblade was made public, a famous youtuber who was known for his content focused on Minecraft. This is news that shook the entire industry, so Mojang decided to pay tribute in the best way.

What happens is that, as it counts polygonalthe initial screen of the launcher of Minecraft now includes a small but significant reference to Technoblade. It turns out that a cute little pig with a crown appears in it in the upper right part of the main art of Minecraft.

In case you didn’t know, a crowned pig was Technoblade’s profile picture and could very well be considered his virtual world avatar. In this way, it is a clear tribute to a content creator who was extremely popular in the huge scene of Minecraft. In this way, his legacy was now immortalized in the game he enjoyed for years.

Mojang has already paid another tribute to Technoblade

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only tribute that Mojang paid to Technoblade. What happens is that, shortly after it was revealed that the content creator died of cancer, the official Minecraft account issued a statement to say goodbye to the emblematic youtuber.

“We have been trying to find the words, but everyone here at Minecraft We are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. It meant a lot to our community and brought us a lot of joy. We will miss him deeply,” Mojang said.

While Mojang hasn’t been shy about paying homage to Technoblade, the community has also suggested other ways to do so. There are those who ask to put the phrase “Technoblade never dies” as one of the random texts that appear on the login screen. There are also those who want a crowned pig to be added to the game as an item or character.

At the moment it is not clear if Mojang will follow some of this advice or if this will be the last homage we see for Technoblade. That said, it’s clear that the studio recognizes that its community is very important to the game and wants to make that clear within Minecraft.

Minecraft is available on a wide variety of consoles, as well as PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

