Minecraft: how to play the Classic version for free and legally

With TortillaLand 2 and Karmaland 5 on the horizon, Minecraft returns to the forefront, though it’s never really gone away. The title developed by Mojang is available on console, PC and iOS and Android mobile devices. And no, it’s still not free-to-playbut those without a copy have the option to play it for free via web browser.

In a title like Minecraft, which maintains a living community, updates, improvements and additions are periodic. However, the version that can be played for free is a build frozen in timeseveral years ago.

How can you play Minecraft Classic for free?

First of all, you need to go to the legal website of the game by clicking on this link You need a browser that supports WebGL or WebATC. The system will ask you to choose a username. Write the one you like the most and click on “Start” You will already be in the game, but if you want to invite friends to join the game you can do so before selecting your username To enjoy!

Minecraft Classic was released on the 10th anniversary of the video game. As we said, the experience is somewhat limited compared to the current version, since the game has evolved a lot over all these years. Many of the cheats will not be supported and various features will not work, but still a good option to test how it works. The original idea, its playable core, has not changed: build in a world full of blocks.

Minecraft can be purchased on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android mobile devices. Read here all the information about Karmaland 5 and discover who they are the first confirmed streamers and content creators for Tortilla Land 2.