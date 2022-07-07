Minecraft honors one of its content creators

Any enthusiast of Minecraft I’ll surely get to hear about technoblade. This content creator was famous for his videos and streams on YouTube focused on the sandbox. Sadly, Technoblade passed away last week and the entire Minecraft community was left shaken. Now Mojangthe studio behind the game, included a tribute to Technoblade.

The design of the game loading screen shows a pig with a crown. This was the emblem that Technoblade was known for. In this way, the content creator will be forever immortalized in the game they played the most. Similarly, the studio dedicated a few words to Technoblade in a tweet. ”He meant so much to our community and he brought so much to the community. He will be greatly missed,” he read in the tweet.

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

Alexander “Technoblade” passed away on June 30 from sarcoma. As a final wish, Technoblade wanted the profits generated from their merchandise are donated to a sarcoma charity. Mojang has been asked by much of the Minecraft community to continue the tributes for the content creator. A popular request is to include ‘Technoblade never dies’ as one of the random texts that appear on the game’s opening screen.