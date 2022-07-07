Miguel Ponce disagrees with comparing Chivas and América with European teams

Michael Ponce He talked about the comparison he made William Ochoa between real Madrid and the America (the largest of Spain against the greatest Mexico).

“In my opinion I disagree a bit. We are very important teams in the country (America Y Chivas), we are the most popular, but I don’t think it’s that much to compare them. Chivas he is bigger from Mexico, the truth is to compete with anyone. An important game is coming against the Juventus where we will seek to represent Mexico in the best way”.

Ponce you know what it is to face the Juventus with the shirt of Chivasfor which he advises the young people of the Flock to take advantage of this opportunity to gain experience and may even be captured by a viewer.

“Of course for the youngsters it is a warm-up game, a new experience where they have to get used to competing against these teams. Throughout its history this team is used to competing against these teams. Not long ago we had a tournament against the Fiorentinaagainst him Atletico Madridthen let these games serve as a blank so that they can observe them in Europe“, he pointed Ponce.

Miguel He faced the Italian team in 2011 when he was just 22 years old. On that occasion the juve won 1-0 to Chivas with goal of Fabio Quagliarella at minute 12.

“I was in my beginnings, I was making my debut and it was a great experience that I had. Obviously now it is different, we are more experienced. It is very important to be a competitive team because this can make these teams turn the league upside down. We are a team that competes with anyone”, mentioned the defender.

SERIOUSNESS VS JUVENTUS DESPITE THE TIGHT SCHEDULE

Guadalajara already has the match against Juventus on July 22 in its sights. However, they are aware that they will have a tight schedule, but this does not mean that they will not take this international commitment seriously.

“It is a very attractive, interesting match, an international match against a squad like Juventus that allows us to have that part of international friction that we will seek to attend to with due respect and with the greatest possible seriousness,” Ricardo Cadena said.

The rojiblancos will reach this match after having faced León two days before at the Akron Stadium. So the possibility of taking 22 players will allow Cadena to have a competitive squad against the Italian team and five days later play against Querétaro.

“Understanding that we also have commitments in the local tournament, we will seek how to dose the loads of the players. I understand that we will try to travel with a minimum of 22 players to have the options to be able to make moves and cover the league game and represent Mexico in the best way”, commented the coach of Flock.

