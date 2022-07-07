Mengoni, Paolo Rossi and Marina di Ragusa: it’s Lorenzo Vizzini’s summer

The authorial activity of Lorenzo Vizzini is in constant ferment. While “Luce”, the ballad written for Marco Mengoni, was one of the most applauded in the concerts that the Lazio artist held in front of 92 thousand spectators in the stadiums of Milan and Rome, on June 19 and 22, another one has just come out unreleased song, written with Mario Lavezzi and Luca Durgoni: “My brother is a champion”. The track was included in the docufilm “Paolo Rossi – the Man, the Champion, the Legend”, in cinemas from 5 July. A tribute to the footballer who died about a year and a half ago and who in 1982, with his six goals, contributed to Italy’s third success in the World Cup in Spain, after beating Argentina, Brazil, Poland and West Germany. A life rebuilt also with the unpublished contributions of teammates and unforgettable players such as Falcao, Platini, Maradona, Zico, Rumenigge and Baggio. And, above all, with the direct testimony of Rossi, who actively participated in the making of the documentary.

It is not the first time that Lorenzo Vizzini, a young singer-songwriter from Ragusa but now launched on the national music scene, writes for the cinema. It happened with “You can trust me”, composed together with Giovanni Caccamo for the soundtrack of the film “You can kiss the groom” (2018) and with “Tic tac” sung by Barbora Bobulova in “We will be young and beautiful”, of which Lorenzo wrote the text on the music of Matteo Buzzanca. The song also ended up among the five candidates for the 2019 Silver Ribbons.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Vizzini’s new ep has just been released on all digital platforms. In particular, it contains two pieces, “Santa Domenica” and “The bicycles”, inspired by Ragusa and Marina di Ragusa, localities to which the artist remains attached despite the constant movements for work.

“The bicycles – reveals Lorenzo – I wrote it after a long time that I did not return to Marina di Ragusa, where I spent the holidays until my adolescence. In recent years I have often spent summers away from home and in this song many memories have mixed with nostalgia. In between there are a thousand images and perhaps the awareness that many things are more beautiful to remember than to live. Instead, Santa Domenica is the only one that moves the scenery from the sea to my city. Here I tell what remains of Ragusa and what I carry inside, even staying away from it. As the ending of the album, perhaps, it summarizes what these songs have been for me: an imagined journey into something that does not belong to me now. “

The disc contains six songs inspired by the Italian summers of the Sixties, produced by Lorenzo Vizzini himself, together with Iacopo Pinna. “The idea for this record was born over a year ago. During the months of home confinement I had immersed myself in listening to the music of the Sixties, both light and film. At that moment my world was closed in the perimeter of the house and I really missed traveling or even just seeing the sea. So I tried to slip into a kind of time machine and revisit and pay homage to that historical period that fascinates me so much in my own way. It is a record dedicated to the Italian summer and all the beautiful images that remind me of it: the sea and loves, melancholy and lightheartedness and a thousand other things. “

The project sees the participation of many international musicians, including trumpeter Ryan Svendsen (Kanye West, Elton John, Shawn Mendes). The covers and the art direction of the album were handled by the Argentine artist Julieta Vivas.

WATCH THE VIDEO