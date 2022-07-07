Meeting of Keanu Reeves with a small fan at the airport goes viral on networks

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most recognized and successful actors of Hollywood and one of the most loved by his fans around the world.

He recently went viral on social media for approaching a small fan on an international flight from London to New York during the celebrations of the July 4th.

The approach with the little boy moved his fans because he spent several minutes of his busy time to answer “quick” questions that he asked.

According to photographs taken and shared by the television producer Andrew Kimmelthe young man approached the actor while collecting his checked luggage at an airport in New York not specified.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today. A boy asked for an autograph in the luggage and then began to ask him a series of quick questions. Keanu happily responded to each one of them,” the witness said.

The minor asked the star of Matrix the reason why he had traveled to London, to which he kindly replied that he had recorded a documentary and had attended the London Grand Prix.

He later asked her if she lived in New Yorkto which Reeves replied that no, that his residence was in Los Angeles, but he was going to stay in the Big Apple for at least five days to see the Broadway show American Buffalo! Mamet!.

Noticing that the boy was running out of questions, Keanu began to interrogate him in the same way, asking him the reason why he had been in Europe, the destinations he visited in Paris and which of all was his favorite.

Reeves moved Kimmel, as well as the boy and other witnesses who were listening to the lively talk while collecting their belongings.

“The man couldn’t have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” Andrew wrote in a thread. Twitter.

“I thought I’d share this because the guy is a class act and little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” she added.

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Later in the post he shared a selfie which was taken with the iconic actor and pointed out that he had been afraid to ask for a photo, but seeing the kindness and good humor of the actor, he asked for it and accepted.

In the comments there were people who told their story of when they met the actor and the “humble and kind” way in which he usually treats people, regardless of the situation or the place.

“I met Keanu while I was in Portland. He came into my work and ordered drinks for everyone and left me a vintage bowling shirt. He was very kind and acted with humility. The most famous people are arrogant,” said a user who worked as a waitress in a restaurant in the 1990s.

Keanu Reeves He has won the hearts of fans around the world and has created a “gentlemanly” reputation in recent decades for his treatment of women and the kindness with which he addresses people in public or unexpectedly.