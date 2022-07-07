Meet the millionaire mansion that the president of Marvel ‘won’ JLo and Ben Affleck

Kevin Feige is the new owner of a mansion that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had in their sights.

Kevin Feig49 years old and who is behind the great successes of Marvel, gave the note a few days ago, but not because of one of his blockbuster movies, but because he has just acquired a mansion for $52,000,000 dollars.

The new home of the current president of Marvel Studios is located in the area of Bel-Air and in the recent past It was one of the many properties visited by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckwho spent several months looking for their love nest.

That property had been so to his liking that it was even said that they had given a security deposit for $50,000,000 dollars so that they would be removed, because at that time it was announced in $65,000,000 dollars.

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the operation with Kevin Feige took place on June 27.

‘The Bellagio Estate’as the residence is known, remained on the market for almost three months and in that time its former owners had to reduce their ambitious economic pretensions by 20%, since they could not get anyone to come close to the expected figure.

The house, which was built in 1936 and is distributed over two stories, has an area of ​​19,721 square feet, with 10 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 5 3/4 bathrooms and 7 half bathrooms.

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a catering kitchen, a bar, a television room, a games room, a cinema room, an office, a kitchen for employees, laundry room, garage for seven vehicles. between other rooms.

The kitchen is open and very spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that can work to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area for four people.

The main bedroom, where JLo and Ben Affleck will surely sleep, has more than enough space for a large bed, a living room and an office. It also has a large dressing room and its respective bathroom.

Outside, on its 1.19-acre lot, the property has a terrace, extensive green areas, a guest house, fountains, a bonfire, a barbecue area, among other amenities.

