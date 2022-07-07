Matilda: What happened to Miel Miel? This is what Embeth Davidtz looks like today | Films

Irais M.

The actress has not left her career, although with not so memorable characters.

Embeth Davidtz is an actress with a career spanning more than 30 years, but she was her personification of Miel Miel, in Matilda, the one that captivated different generations. What has become of her life and career after sharing the screen with Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito?

Before interpreting the teacher Jennifer Honey, Embeth Davidtz He had several appearances in the cinema and on TV in South Africa, a country to which he moved when he was 9 years old because his parents were from there. Her first Hollywood role was as Helen Hirsch in Schindler’s List (1993), by Steven Spielberg.

when it came out Matilda (1996), the actress was only 28 years old: half his current age. Although we would think that his career is something representative of nostalgia, in reality he has not left our screens, although with more or less secondary characters.

In TV, we have seen Embeth Davidtz in Mad Men, Californication, Ray Donovan and even as a guest character in Grey’s Anatomy.

In cinema, the actress played the cruel Natasha in The diaryof Bridget Jones (2001), to Annika Blomkvist in David Fincher’s adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) and Mary Parker ―yes, Andrew Garfield’s spider-man’s mother― in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012).

Embeth Davidtz has been married to entertainment lawyer Jason Sloane for 20 years, with whom she has two children: Charlotte Emily, 20; and Asher Dylan, 17 years old. In 2013 she was diagnosed with breast cancer in stage 3, disease that was overcome after undergoing chemotherapy, removal of lymph nodes and a double mastectomy.

Soon we will see Davidtz, who played the teacher Miel in Matildain the spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead.