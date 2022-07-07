Mark Wahlberg says goodbye to his mother with a meaningful message on social networks: “Rest in peace, my angel” | Donnie Wahlberg

The actor Mark Wahlberg He shared with his followers the news of the death of his mother at the age of 78. The renowned Hollywood artist posted a black and white photo of his mom and wrote the following: “My angel. Rest in peace”.

After putting it on their social networks, many of his colleagues and friends dedicated heartfelt messages to him expressing their condolences and hugs from a distance.

On the other hand, his brother, also an actor Donnie Wahlberga former member of the New Kids on the Block, shared a video on Instagram where he collects the best moments he spent with his mother and family before the pandemic.

“I was blessed to have been brought into this world, raised and guided on the path of life by such an amazing woman. My mother Alma’s joy for life, love, and people, combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and her refusal to forget where she came from, shaped the man I am.” accompanied the clip.

Likewise, Donnie He thanked his mother for everything she has taught him in life and also his brother for being together at all times.

“Like so many moms who struggled, overcame the odds, made something out of nothing, and achieved the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most of the time, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times,” she added.

As well as Mark Wahlberg, Donnie concluded his lengthy message with “it’s time to rest in peace. I will celebrate you today and always.”

