Mrobbie slang, Christian bale Y John David Washington are involved in one of the most shocking plots in American history in amsterdamthe new movie David O Russell (The great American scam, The good side of things). Featuring a star-studded cast, this romantic adventure inspired by a true story hits theaters next November 4th.

“Two soldiers and a nurse met in… Amsterdam. We made a pact and swore to protect ourselves no matter what happened,” says the actor who gave life to Batman in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan in the first trailer for the film in which real events are mixed with fiction.

Set in the 30’s, amsterdam follows the thrilling escape of Bale, who plays a doctor with a glass eye, along with Washington, his lawyer, and Robbie, a nurse, after witnessing a tragic murder that is about to change the course of American history.

amsterdam is completed with a cast full of familiar faces, such as those of Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Risborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoë Saldana, rami maleck Y Robert DeNiro.

Five-time Oscar nominee O. Russell writes and directs this exciting comedy from 20th Century Studios and New Regency. amsterdam It is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas and David O. Russell and Christian Bale themselves, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.