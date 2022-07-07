Man Utd will ascend Cristiano Ronaldo after succumbing to the destitute star’s transfer requests after refusing to show up for training

MANCHESTER UNITED agree to lose Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar is currently on leave from training for “family reasons”.

But Ronaldo has already made it clear he wants to quit after an unsuccessful return to Old Trafford ten months ago.

United were initially optimistic that their stellar forward was still with them for next season.

But the bigwigs of the Red Devils have now realized they can’t hold him against his will and want to avoid a long and drawn out battle.

New manager Erik ten Hag had admitted he wanted United’s legendary number 7 to stay.

He said: “Ronaldo is a giant, for what he has already shown and he is still very ambitious. Obviously I would like to keep it ”.

However, after talks with the board, Ten Hag now agrees that she will have to plan for the future without him.

While Ronaldo was the top scorer with 24 goals last season, United finished sixth with 58 points, the lowest record in the Prem era and 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

SunSport reported in January that Ronaldo’s advisors had told incoming CEO Richard Arnold that their client would not stay if the club did not qualify for the Champions League.

Despite his age, the super fit forward still believes he can win accolades at the highest level, but not with United.

He signed a two-year contract on his return from Juventus last August.

But he was immediately dismayed at how standards had dropped at the club since leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Ron was also frustrated with the number of younger players who were unwilling to follow the advice.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old free agent midfielder Christian Eriksen is close to signing and is expected to join his new teammates in the second leg of their pre-season tour in Australia.

Tomorrow the Red Devils will leave for Bangkok and on Tuesday they will face Liverpool.

United are also hoping to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, on a £ 56m contract despite Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisting they don’t want to sell him.

De Jong moved to Nou Camp from former Ten Hag club Ajax in 2019.

Barca’s financial problems mean the sale could still go through, with Laporta admitting: “We don’t want to sell right now, but it might interest us.”

United have accepted Fulham’s £ 10m offer for Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 26.