Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siu” celebration kicked off against Chelsea in pre-season friendly

CRISTIANO RONALDO revealed that his iconic “Siu” celebration was born against former Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Portuguese superstar, now 37, is renowned for his signature air jump and spinning move – accompanied by him shouting “Be” – every time he scores a goal.

6

6

He now regularly performs the unique celebration, but it was fans in America who were the first to witness the pose.

Speaking to YouTube channel Soccer.com, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed that he pulled out the now classic move while playing for Real Madrid in a friendly against Chelsea.

Ronaldo recalled: “Well, I was in the United States and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where it came from. I just scored and said ‘be!’

“But it was natural, to be honest.

“After that, I started doing that and I feel like the fans, when they see me, are like ‘be’ and I was like, ‘wow, people remember Cristiano because of be’, so I just kept going.”

I feel like the fans, when they see me, are like ‘be’ and I was like, ‘wow, people remember Cristiano because of being’ Cristiano Ronaldo

On that day in 2013, Ronaldo actually scored two goals for the Los Blancos who beat Chelsea 3-1 and won the International Champions Cup.

The Manchester United star – who told former teammate Nani he will end his MLS career – crashed at home on a 25-yard free-kick after Marcelo and Ramires goals for the first of his two strikes.

But it was his second milestone, a close-range header that Ronaldo brought out the first version of his “Be” cheer, minus the swivel.

The winger made headlines for shouting the choir, which simply means “yes” in Spanish, when he won the Ballon d’Or in 2015.

In the same interview, Ronaldo also admitted that Portugal legend Eusebio would be the only player he wanted to play with in his career.

He added: “In my mind I have many players I would like to play with, but I will mention one from my country who died a few years ago: Eusebio.

He is one of the sons of Portugal and I would like to play with him because he is Portuguese.

“He was an incredible person and I wish I could play with him in the national team.”

6

6