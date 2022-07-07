Man Utd Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE, Antony BID, Frenkie de Jong ULTIMI, Lisandro Martinez UPDATE – LIVE transfers

Ads

Walt a good idea

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the player he is today thanks to former assistant Walter Smith, according to Darren Fletcher.

Fletcher said Playing sports: “For me it was Walter Smith. Walter Smith joined as an assistant manager over Christmas, New Years.

“With Ronaldo you could see talent and skill. The players were part of the reason he signed in that pre-season match against Sporting Lisbon when he tore us apart.

“We just flew in from a jet lag from America. This is John O’Shea’s excuse!

“But you could see the talent. You could see this charismatic guy, you could see that he had that drive to be the best player in the world – but he frustrated everyone’s life.

“In the end, Walter Smith came in and decided not to commit fouls in training. I think the only purpose was for Ronaldo. So when Ronaldo was doing his skills, not passing the ball and taking the microphone, the guys were making him foul.

“For two weeks Ronaldo tore his hair – and he was going crazy! What happened after a few weeks? Ronaldo starts moving the ball because he’s sick of being kicked.

“Now he starts playing a tap or two and running, now he starts scoring more goals and it sucks in his head, it has a bigger impact on matches. That was the beginning of Ronaldo’s transition ”.