Love & Thunder”, which movies and comics to check before seeing it

Thor: Love And Thunder has finally reached the theaters and on the eve of its release, we take into account that many people like to catch the references secrets that come from the pages of the comics to the screen and, on the other hand, we also think about the people who maybe want to see the movie because of the plot (Chris Hemsworth), but perhaps has not had the opportunity to grasp the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseWell, among so many movies, it’s sometimes easy to get confused.

It may interest you:

Hello Peter!: All the premieres of HBO Max in July 2022



What comics is Thor: Love and Thunder inspired by?

According to the portal Colliderthere are several comics on which it is based Thor: Love and Thunderhowever, there are other titles that may be of interest to you to learn a little more about the references that you could find in the film and all of them are available to you in their English version when you subscribe to the service Marvel Unlimited:

Thor: God Of Thunder (vol. 1 & 2)

Thor: Goddess of Thunder

Guardians of the Galaxy: Then It’s Us

War of the Realms

Thor: The Mighty Avenger

You can also read these titles:

Thor (Volume 4): Issues 1–8

The Mighty Thor: numbers 1 to 23

The Mighty Thor: issues 700 to 706

Thor: God of Thunder (saga ‘the executioner of the gods’): numbers 1 to 5

Thor: God of Thunder (saga ‘the bomb of the gods’): numbers 6 to 11

King Thor: numbers 1 to 4

What movies to watch before Thor: Love & Thunder?

The movies you can see before Thor: Love and Thunder They are not few, but they are not ALL the movies of the MCU:

Thor (2011)

Avengers (2012)

Thor: A Dark World (2013)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme (2016)

Thor: Ragnarök (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Guardians of the Galaxy Saga

We also theorize that watching the series of Loki could be a good complement and if it is not, at least it is an excellent series.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast

The distribution of Thor Love and Thunder expands from Thor’s team that was added from Thor: Ragnarökuntil the Guardians of the Galaxy:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor

Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie

Taika Waititi as Korg, as well as being the film’s director and screenwriter

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher (new character)

Russell Crowe as Zeus (new character)

Jamie Alexander as Sif

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Vin Diesel as Groot (voice)

Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice)

It may interest you:

The dark history of Stranger Things’ “Master of Puppets”



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

