Love and Thunder? What were the cameos? Marvel

The new Marvel film has just arrived in theaters around the world with great surprises. Find out the details below.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe long-awaited new movie Marvel arrived this Wednesday, July 6 at national cinemas with a new story about the God of Thunderwhich includes the return of important characters from previous sagas.

The first big announcement was made before the premiere of the film, where it was reported that the Oscar winner Natalie Portman return to Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role more matters. Jane Foster is now Mighty Thor.

The last time the renowned actress participated in the MCU it was in Thor: The Dark World 2013, the second film about the character of Chris Hemsworth. For Thor: Ragnarök (2017) the interpreter was not present in the story.

In Love and Thunder, Thor, is on a journey of introspection after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) where it joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on a quest to find their place in the world again.

However, everything changes radically when the God of Thunder receives a message from an old friend informing him of the arrival of Cap the god Butcher (Christian Bale)a powerful being who has in his possession a weapon that can achieve the extinction of all gods and who seeks revenge for crimes that happened to his family.

Attention! Below are spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. If you haven’t seen the movie and don’t want to find out, don’t read on.

Which characters from the previous sagas appear in Thor Love and Thunder?

Lady Siff, character of Jamie Alexanderr returned to the UCM in the fourth installment of Thor, where her character is in charge of telling her friend what was happening in New Asgard.

Darcy (Kat Denning) Y Erik Selvig as Stellan Skarsgard colleagues and friends of Jane Foster (Portman), also return to the saga, after having participated in the first installments and continuing to appear in other productions of Marvel What WandaVision Y avengers age of ultron, both characters reprise their roles for Thor 4.

Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth, again they make a cameo as it happened in Thor: Ragnarok where they played Loki, Odin and Thor in a tape about the superhero.