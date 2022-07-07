Love and Thunder’ is ‘very gay’ – Chicago Tribune

Marvel’s latest superhero movie is very gay, according to one of its stars, Natalie Portman, and its director Taika Waititi.

At a recent preview screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Portman joined Waititi and the other cast members for a question-and-answer session with the audience.

In a scene that was captured on cellphone video and later shared on social media, the 41-year-old actress was asked by an audience member how gay the film was.

Natalie Portman, left, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP) (Jasin Boland/AP)

After a brief pause, Portman, who returns to the franchise as astrophysicist Jane Foster, replied: “Very gay.”

Waititi agreed, adding: “super gay.”

That wasn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actress had been asked about LGBTQ representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Late last month, he was asked if it was safe to say that the latest “Thor” installment was the gayest Marvel movie ever made.

“I love that reading, yes!” She answered.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Natalie Portman in a scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP) (Jasin Boland/AP)

The film, which opens in US theaters on Friday, July 8, is rumored to appeal to LGBTQ audiences.

Waititi was also asked about LGBTQ inclusion in movies in a recent interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, which, he said, is something that should have happened “a thousand years ago.”

[ Reseña: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ es cine puro y loco ]

“It’s 2022 and we’re still having these conversations, it’s crazy. And to think that people will go to the movies and say, ‘Did you see those two women kissing?'” he said, likely referring to a much-talked-about scene in the Disney-Pixar computer-animated adventure film “Lightyear,” which featured a brief kiss between people of the same sex.

“It’s crazy that people still want to talk about it. Why is it not normalized? Why is it weird or different? said the New Zealand filmmaker.

“The good thing about doing it in these movies is that these are mainstream movies where we can see this and it’s normalized, and I think that’s the good thing. A lot more people will see that and start to understand that it’s okay,” he added.

-Translation by José Luis Sánchez Pando/TCA