Love and Thunder, here is the complete soundtrack!

The soundtrack of Thor: Love and Thunder is finally available for listening on all the most famous digital platforms. In addition to the pieces composed for the occasion by the great Michael Giacchino in the soundtrack we also find the iconic song by Guns N ‘Roses which we also heard in the trailer: Sweet Child O ‘Mine.

The soundtrack of Thor: Love and Thunder is now available for free listening as a YouTube playlist or streaming to Spotify from Marvel Music. The 28-track soundtrack album is also available for download on iTunes.

Find the Spotify version immediately below, while on the cover you can listen to the Youtube playlist.

Here is the complete tracklist:

1. Mama’s Got a Brand New Hammer (6:10)

2. Just Desert (2:25)

3. Indigarr with the Diva (1:44)

4. The Not Ready for New Asgard Players (1:39)

5. See Jane Thor (1:08)

6. Distressed Out (2:38)

7. Gorr Animals (2:33)

8. To Gorr Phobia (2:08)

9. The Ax Games (1:21)

10. Thorring to New Heights (0:57)

11. Intel show (2:53)

12. We’re Not Emos We’re Gods (0:51)

13. The Zeus Fanfares (1:26)

14. I Was in the Pool! (2:25)

15. Saving Face (3:09)

16. Utter Lunarcy (1:24)

17. Think on Your Defeat (1:41)

18. Bedside Hammer (1:35)

19. Temple-itis (1:38)

20. Surely, Temple (1:01)

21. The Power of Thor Propels You (2:01)

22. Foster? I Barely Know Her! (3:06)

23. Jane Stop This Crazy Thing (2:52)

24. One Wish to Rule Them All (2:58)

25. All’s Fair in Love and Thor (1:44)

26. Bawl and Jane (1:23)

27. The Kids Are Alright (1:21)

28. The Ballad of Love and Thunder (8:12)

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a different journey from those faced so far, in search of inner peace. But his rest is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor relies on the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s amazement, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir. like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a shocking cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr the Slaughterer’s Revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititiwhich he directed Thor: Ragnaroknow go back to directing Thor: Love and Thunder. He also wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in Italian cinemas from Wednesday 6 July 2022.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Facebook group dedicated to TV series and cinema.