love and thunder” at Flix Cinema

Synopsis for Thor: “Love and Thunder”

The God of Thunder returns, after the events of Ragnarok and Avengers: End Game, Thor embarks on a journey of self-exploration in which he will cross paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy, face a new villain and witness the rise of the new Thor.

Title: Thor: Love and Thunder

Original Title: Thor Love and Thunder

Direction: Taika Waititi.

Actors: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale.

Supporting Actors: Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, Sean Gunn.

Cameos: Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon.

Cinematography: Barry Baz Idoine.

Music: Michael Giacchino.

Genre: Comic, adventure, action.

Origin: United States.

Distributor: Buena Vista – Disney

Formats: Imax, 3D, 2D.

Synopsis for “Minions 2”

The minions return in a new adventure in which they meet a young Gru, only 12 years old, whose only desire in life is to become the greatest villain in the world.

Technical sheet: Title: Minions 2

Original title: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Alternative title: Minions: A Villain is Born

Direction: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val.

Original Voices: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Michelle Yeoh, Danny Trejo, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Alan Arkin.

Screenplay: Matthew Fogel.

Music: Heitor Pereira.

Genre: Children, Family, Comedy, Animation.

Origin: United States.

Duration: 88 minutes

Rating: Suitable for all audiences with legend

Formats: Imax, 3D, 2D.

Premieres: June 30, 2022