love and thunder” at Flix Cinema
Synopsis for Thor: “Love and Thunder”
The God of Thunder returns, after the events of Ragnarok and Avengers: End Game, Thor embarks on a journey of self-exploration in which he will cross paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy, face a new villain and witness the rise of the new Thor.
Title: Thor: Love and Thunder
Original Title: Thor Love and Thunder
Direction: Taika Waititi.
Actors: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale.
Supporting Actors: Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, Sean Gunn.
Cameos: Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon.
Cinematography: Barry Baz Idoine.
Music: Michael Giacchino.
Genre: Comic, adventure, action.
Origin: United States.
Distributor: Buena Vista – Disney
Formats: Imax, 3D, 2D.
Synopsis for “Minions 2”
The minions return in a new adventure in which they meet a young Gru, only 12 years old, whose only desire in life is to become the greatest villain in the world.
Technical sheet: Title: Minions 2
Original title: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Alternative title: Minions: A Villain is Born
Direction: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val.
Original Voices: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Michelle Yeoh, Danny Trejo, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Alan Arkin.
Screenplay: Matthew Fogel.
Music: Heitor Pereira.
Genre: Children, Family, Comedy, Animation.
Origin: United States.
Duration: 88 minutes
Rating: Suitable for all audiences with legend
Formats: Imax, 3D, 2D.
Premieres: June 30, 2022