Linda Palma is one of the protagonists of ‘League of Super Pets’, the new DC Comics movie

‘Krypto’ is the name of a superdog that belongs to the ‘League of Superpets’, a new installment of the house DC and Warner Bros. and that will feature the participation of a Colombian figure: it is the presenter Linda Palma, who will give life to one of the heroines of the film, being the first time that she is part of the cinematographic universe of the giant of comics.

The animated film takes place in Metropolis, a city where not only ‘Kripto’ lives but also his friend, Superman, and when he is kidnapped along with other legends of the well-known Justice League, the dog will have the mission and duty to rescue them, and in the process, several pets realize that they can develop powers to help their friend.

The film, in the original language, has the participation of actors such as Dwayne Johnson (in the role of Krypto); Keanu Reeves (Bruce Wayne); John Krasinski (Superman) and Kate McKinnon (Lulu, the one who kidnaps Superman), and in the version for Latin America the beautiful Colombian presenter appears.

The host of Show Caracol will give life to the voice of Green Lantern, another DC icon. Through her Instagram account, she released the good news with emotion: “I am happy to tell you this news: I will have a special participation in the movie #DCSupermascotas that will be released in theaters in Colombia on July 28”.

Through her Instagram account, Linda Palma announced that she will be part of the movie “League of Superpets”, by DC and Warner Bros. PHOTO: via Instagram (lindapalma)

In this regard, the presenter told Noticias Caracol that the process was not easy, since she had to do “two castings, one I did last year and another that I did at the beginning of this year, and on the third call they told me ‘Linda you were selected, you are the only Colombian talent that is going to do the voice for this film’ and I am super happy with that”.

Likewise, he indicated that personifying the heroine was a long process; “It is not just stopping, seeing the image and imagining that one has to do any voice” and she even stated that for her, it is a “great responsibility” and in that sense, she hopes that the film will be liked by all audiences despite the fact that it is focused on boys and girls.

It is worth mentioning that this premiere is added to that of ‘Batman Azteca: clash of empires’ (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires), the first animated production in Spanish that will reach the DC Comics television universe. The project was announced within the framework of the 37th edition of the Guadalajara Film Festival, in Mexico.

Now, regarding the Colombian, many of her fans were waiting for several months of her health, because It is worth mentioning that he suffers from multiple sclerosis, disease that he has suffered for more than 10 years. The last thing that is known is that, after an MRI, the barranquillera revealed that her brain is working properly and she is fine.

At that time, he shared the news on his Instagram stories, showing how he entered an MRI to undergo a test that would allow his doctors to check the current state of his brain. Since February 2022, the presenter has not provided new information on her state of health.

