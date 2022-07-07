Legendary Batman suit up for auction

Mexico City

The mythical batman costume that George Clooney used in batman and robin by Joel Schumacher from 1997, will be auctioned with a starting price of 40 thousand dollars.

The sale will be made by the firm Heritage Auctions that will have the costume available from July 22 to 23.

THE MOST FAMOUS

“This is easily the disguise of most famous batman and infamous ever designed, as evidenced by the fact that all these years later, it continues to make headlines every time he is asked Tim Burton and George Clooney about.

“And I’m glad we now have the opportunity to offer this piece of movie history to someone who can appreciate costumes as much as clearly Schumacher did itHeritage Auction Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said in a statement published by Variety.

The costume it is one of several props to be auctioned from history on the big screen. the cane of Jim Carrey from Batman Forever is also up for grabs (with a starting bid of $8,000), as is the iconic costume purple of Jack Nicholson from Tim Burton’s Batman (with an initial offer of 65 thousand dollars).

LATEX

The costume of Clooney’s Batman is constructed from cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather, and other mixed media elements, all expertly painted, finished, and assembled into a life-size mannequin featuring a hyper-realistic George. Clooney’s head with prosthetic grade false eyes.

Costume pieces include hero’s signature hood, full-length superhero cape with two-ply clips, muscled tunic with hero icon signature Batman on the chestmuscled tights, gloves with visors and fins, and knee-high character boots,” reports the site of Heritage Auctions.