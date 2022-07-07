Laura Bozzo attacks Salvador Zerboni and leaves him frozen

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

UP NEXT Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul enjoy a yacht ride in the Mediterranean 01:14

This is the message that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez gives to Larry Hernández 01:12

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez says he is ready for his next fight but not for his daughter’s 15th birthday 02:46

“The wedding will last three days”: Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ and his girlfriend are already planning their marriage bond 02:08

That’s how witty and funny Larry Hernández is on social media 01:03

“We have fought together.” Larry Hernández receives a moving message from the announcer ‘Piolín’ 01:03

“It is important to return to Mexico”: Larry Hernández talks about his plans with his new tour 01:06

Larry Hernández kicks off summer concerts on Telemundo celebrating 25 years of career 02:25

Brad Pitt says he has prosopagnosia. Only 2.5% of the world’s population suffers from it 01:41

What is the ‘facial blindness’ that Brad Pitt confessed to suffer (and that many suffer and do not know) 00:46

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are the new fashion icons 01:28

Celebrities who fainted in full concert and scared their fans 01:50

Meghan Trainor’s baby gets her first pair of glasses and can now see her clearly 01:05

Dream Kardashian debuts in a commercial with Kris Jenner and touches her fans 01:13

Joe Manganiello remembers his first dates with Sofía Vergara 01:22

Adamari López enjoys a summer vacation in Europe with Alaïa 01:18

Niurka Marcos: Bobby Larios confesses his support for Daniella Navarro, did he betray the Cuban? 05:08

Salvador Zerboni is the new leader and staggers the blue room in The House of Celebrities 2 04:39

“I’m falling”: Andrés García says he is near his end and causes concern 02:32

Kate del Castillo denounces the trafficking of monkeys for laboratory experiments in the US. 01:10 Laura Bozzo holds nothing back against Salvador Zerboni and her harsh words leave the actor totally dislocated.July 5, 2022 Read More UP NEXT Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul enjoy a yacht ride in the Mediterranean 01:14

This is the message that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez gives to Larry Hernández 01:12

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez says he is ready for his next fight but not for his daughter’s 15th birthday 02:46

“The wedding will last three days”: Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ and his girlfriend are already planning their marriage bond 02:08

That’s how witty and funny Larry Hernández is on social media 01:03

“We have fought together.” Larry Hernández receives a moving message from the announcer ‘Piolín’ 01:03

“It is important to return to Mexico”: Larry Hernández talks about his plans with his new tour 01:06

Larry Hernández kicks off summer concerts on Telemundo celebrating 25 years of career 02:25

Brad Pitt says he has prosopagnosia. Only 2.5% of the world’s population suffers from it 01:41

What is the ‘facial blindness’ that Brad Pitt confessed to suffer (and that many suffer and do not know) 00:46

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are the new fashion icons 01:28

Celebrities who fainted in full concert and scared their fans 01:50

Meghan Trainor’s baby gets her first pair of glasses and can now see her clearly 01:05

Dream Kardashian debuts in a commercial with Kris Jenner and touches her fans 01:13

Joe Manganiello remembers his first dates with Sofía Vergara 01:22

Adamari López enjoys a summer vacation in Europe with Alaïa 01:18

Niurka Marcos: Bobby Larios confesses his support for Daniella Navarro, did he betray the Cuban? 05:08

Salvador Zerboni is the new leader and staggers the blue room in The House of Celebrities 2 04:39

“I’m falling”: Andrés García says he is near his end and causes concern 02:32

Kate del Castillo denounces the trafficking of monkeys for laboratory experiments in the US. 01:10